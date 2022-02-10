StormTracker8: Arctic air & snow for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We continue to look at the possibilities for snow for Sunday across central Virginia. We are watching two separate weather systems that will be approaching Virginia but only one will have an impact.

Let me explain what is going on:

An arctic front will approach the region late Saturday night from the northwest, and this will develop clouds over the region. At the same time, we will start to see a new system develop off the coast of South Carolina. Earlier in the week we anticipated that moisture from the coastal system would come up and mix with the Arctic front bringing us the risk of snow or a rain-snow mixture. The newest indications show that this won’t happen.

The coastal system will slide to the northeast out to sea well before the arctic front gets into central Virginia. Therefore, there will not be any moisture from the coastal system over us for the arctic front to squeeze out in the form of snow.

This means that the only driving force to produce snow will be from the arctic front. The arctic front will slide into northern Virginia very early Sunday morning and move through central Virginia by midday Sunday. Typically, arctic fronts are very dry, or moisture starved and that will be the case with this system.

The time frame that we are looking at for this wintry weather will be from 2 AM through 4 PM Sunday. It looks like we might see around an inch or so of snow accumulation for most of central Virginia. However, there could be some locally higher amounts, especially as you get out to the Shenandoah Valley where you get some orographic lifting.

The arctic front will certainly bring in much colder air for Sunday. In fact, we are looking at a 30ﾟ temperature drop from Saturday afternoon’s high to Sunday afternoon’s high.

After the arctic front moves off the coast, we will see clearing skies for Sunday night and very cold temperatures for your Monday morning commute. We will start off in the upper teens to near 20 for Valentine’s Day and only climb into the upper 30s to near 40 for your afternoon high.