StormTracker8: “Big Game” – A little mix

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the short term we’re going to have a couple of days of mild to warm weather and that will last into Saturday. However, changes will be coming our way which will bring a return to wintry weather.

Here is what we’re looking at; It is a two-part weather scenario that will make a run at Central Virginia.

Later Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening an arctic front will be sliding out of the Great Lakes and head closer to Virginia by Sunday morning. This will spread clouds into the region, but the front is moisture starved.

At the same time, we will have a developing weather system along the coast of Florida that will slowly move up along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina by Sunday morning.

As that system develops it will start to spread moisture into North Carolina and then into Virginia. I believe the moisture will get into Virginia by noon Sunday at the same time the arctic front will be across northern Virginia. The arctic front will squeeze out any moisture from the sky and we will see a mixture of rain and snow showers as our temperatures will be around 40 during the afternoon.





During Sunday evening that coastal system will get a little bit stronger but slide way off the coast of Virginia which will allow the arctic air to suddenly slide into the region. Temperatures will drop which will allow that mixture of rain and snow showers to change over to all snow showers by 8 PM Sunday. However, the moisture will be even more limited because it did because the main system is farther off the coast, so we will have the risk of a few snow showers through midnight to 1 AM Monday morning and then our skies will rapidly clear for the Monday morning commute.

As I mentioned the arctic front is really starved of moisture and the coastal system, because of the location and track, will be too far off the coast to really bring us a significant amount of moisture to provide a bigger mix or possibly more snow. Right now, this looks like more of a pesky weather situation versus the “one big snowstorm” that many have been asking for.

Temperatures by Monday morning will drop into the lower 20s, so there is a good bet that if roadways are wet we could be looking at some slippery or icy roads for your Monday morning commute.

Monday, Valentine’s Day, will end up being a sunny and cold day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.