StormTracker8: Winter storm part deux

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you haven’t seen the European model for this upcoming Saturday, then let me open your eyes.

If you are a snow lover you’ll be dancing in the streets, because on-and-off this weekend and through this morning the European model has been showing another major East Coast winter storm that would bring snow to Central Virginia.

European Model – for Saturday Morning

If you look at the same time frame for the GFS model and you were a snow lover, you would be putting your hands over your face and crying, as it is showing another miss.

GFS Model for Saturday Morning

So how could these two models present two very different solutions with obviously very different outcomes? Let’s investigate:

The answer lies in the Gulf of Alaska, yes, all the way back to our northwest by nearly 3500 miles. What is going on here? Well, there is a piece of energy the that will slide down to the Pacific-Northwest, this is where the deviation in the two models begin.

The European model slides that piece of energy farther south and brings it into Southern California. It then slides across northern Mexico, southern Arizona, and southern New Mexico. It does this at a relatively fast speed allowing it to link up, or phase, with a piece of energy coming out of the northern plains states.

This then digs a trough, or a “V” like structure, in the upper levels of our atmosphere which helps this southern piece of energy grab the heat from the Gulf of Mexico and blossom into a major East Coast storm.

According to the European model, the timing on this event is perfect. It shows those two pieces of energy phasing, undergoing cyclogenesis, and creating this storm along the East Coast.

However, things are a little bit different according to the GFS. It. It sees that same piece of energy in the Gulf of Alaska and slides it down to the Pacific-Northwest, but then it takes it through Oregon into Nevada and down across southern Arizona.

The GFS moves this piece of energy just a touch slower than the European model. This makes it so the other piece of energy coming out of the northern plain States doesn’t have a chance to link up or phase.

This means that we wouldn’t get that deep trough or “V” in our atmosphere, which after developing, would then grab the Gulf moisture and form that big East Coast storm.

This is certainly very interesting to watch from a meteorological standpoint. Because, as we know even from this last storm, things need to be perfect here in central Virginia to get that storm to not only form, but then also take the correct track for us– if you are a snow lover.

The development of this over the next couple of days will be fun to watch, and the reaction from many of you will be equally as fun because there are truly two camps in the world of winter weather– those who love the snow, want the snow, and really want feet of snow, and those who wish that winter was over and summer was around the corner.

At this point I would say let’s not put all our eggs in one basket with one model, and instead wait to see how things develop on all of our weather models. I would call this a “MUST WATCH” situation for Saturday but not an all-out panic situation at this point.