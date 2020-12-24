Stranded sea turtles rescued along Cape Cod taken to Wonders of Wildlife for rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Ozarks got 12 new aquatic residents for Christmas.

According to a press release from Wonders of Wildlife, 12 endangered loggerhead sea turtles who were stranded on the beaches of Cape Cod were sent to Wonders of Wildlife due to sea turtle rehabilitation centers along the East Coast already at capacity following a record year for strandings.

Johnny Morris partnered with officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make Wonders of Wildlife the Midwest’s first and only sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, and release center.

The turtles were flown from Boston to Springfield Tuesday. Once in Springfield, the turtles were transported to the not-for-profit Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Center, where many animal care experts, including veterinarians and marine biologists, began providing around-the-clock care.

The turtles are being kept in a 16,000-gallon backstage recovery pool where they will receive treatment until they are strong enough to be released in about 12 weeks.

“The expert team at Wonders of Wildlife will provide the turtles with incredible care – and plenty of genuine Ozarks hospitality – throughout their stay and recovery,” said Bob Ziehmer, Senior Director of Conservation at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.