Students get private jet to Richmond from Delta after original flight cancelled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of fifth-graders and their chaperones felt helpless on their way to Richmond, Virginia last week after their flight from Oklahoma City was cancelled. Delta decided to help the students, 41 in all, and their chaperones, despite the fact they were customers of a competitor.

With the assistance of several teams, including Delta Connection partner Endeavor, the group was given “a special direct flight to Richmond.” The students traveled to Richmond in one of Delta’s CRJ-900 jets in a private flight.

“When we heard about this group of students booked on another airline that were stuck in Oklahoma City, there wasn’t even a consideration given to not making an effort in finding a solution,” said Jeff Trainer – a Duty Director in the OCC who approved the aircraft reassignment that made the special flight possible.

Hi Shantell, it was an absolute pleasure to assist you in your time of need. We are glad that we were able to help with such an amazing group of kids! Thank you so much for sharing this picture, it really warmed my heart. Their smiles are priceless!!! ❤ HSH— Delta (@Delta) June 2, 2019

“This heartwarming story is a testament to our culture and the heart of Delta people that if you see an opportunity to do right thing, you take it every time. Seeing people for who they are, and not just customers of one carrier or another is what really made this story possible,” Drake Castañeda, a Delta Airlines spokesperson, told 8News in an email.

“While we are in the travel business, we’re in the people business first, and we couldn’t be happier that these students were able to make their trip.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.