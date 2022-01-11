Sunday’s snowstorm; the key is Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have had a tremendous amount of model fluctuation in the past 24 hours and that is making the forecast difficult for Sunday. Right now, I would still be watching for the potential for a snowstorm for Sunday but it is still not a 100% certainty.

If you have been watching the models carefully you will have noticed the European model has gone from a New England storm to a storm for New York City; to a storm for Virginia, a storm for the Carolinas and now today the storm is forecasted to be off of Jacksonville, Florida and head out to sea.

Have you also noticed the GFS or the American model and what it has shown? For several runs it had shown the possibility of light snow showers for Saturday into Sunday and then yesterday when it started to show phasing, it then created a stronger storm near North Carolina and South Carolina. Now, then overnight the GFS continued to show phasing, but it developed a much stronger system in Eastern North Carolina that would spread snow across Central and Southeastern Virginia.

So, what are the differences? Well, before we get to Sunday’s storm, we need to step back just a bit and look at something that is going to happen Thursday night into early Friday morning, and that is a weak weather system crossing just north of the region ushering in another shot of cooler air.

What the models are having a tough time deciphering is just how strong and far south the core of that cold air will slide. That in turn will help us figure out where the storm will form and of course the eventual storm track.

What the European model is doing is it saying that the cold air will be pretty strong, very dense and that it will slide over us and lock in over central Virginia. In fact, the Euro builds an area of high pressure over northern Virginia that would then create a block in the weather pattern and that would stop the newly developed system from sliding up to us. In fact, it then takes the two pieces of energy that we are watching, marked by the X, and slides them across northern Florida creating that new storm off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida and then out to sea. If this model were to be correct, we would not see a flake of snow in Virginia.

Now the GFS has come up with a different scenario. The GFS “sees the cold air” but the core of the cold air will still be locked up in northern Pennsylvania and New York State. In fact, it develops the high-pressure North of the Adirondacks toward Montreal Canada. What that does is that allows those two pieces of energy, again marked by the X to be farther north and then track closer to us and therefore the newly developed storm which would be the East Coast snowstorm or Nor’easter would develop in Eastern North Carolina and then move up along the coast bringing significant snow to central and Southeastern Virginia.

The whole forecast is really based on that very weak system passing through later Thursday night and early Friday morning, and then just how strong that cold air is.

So, while the storm is on Sunday, which as of this writing is 5 days away, we will really get a good grasp of what’s going to happen during the day tomorrow into early Thursday as our weather models resolve that little weather front and the strength of the cold air because that is the secret to the entire forecast for Sunday.

There is no cause for alarm right now. I promise you will still have 2 to 3 days to prepare for the winter storm if it does come our way. So right now, the prudent thing to do is be beware that central Virginia could have a Winter storm Sunday but not get overly worried about it at this point.