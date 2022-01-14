Sunday’s Winter Storm: Accumulations and timing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes are on Sunday as we track a winter storm making its way into the area. Expect significant impacts that last throughout the day. Prepare ahead of the storm, which will be here early Sunday morning.

Here’s the Stormtracker8 snowfall forecast. We’re expecting higher amounts of snow for the mountains coated in purple and are looking at 10 to 16 inches of snow by the time all is said and done and all of this will be a heavy wet snow.

Areas coated in the darker blue encompass our far-western counties will be looking at five to ten inches. We’re looking at western Prince Edwards, western Charlotte, Cumberland, western Powhatan, Louisa, Culpeper, Buckingham, western Goochland, far western Hanover, etc. This is the area that got hit hard with our previous winter storm so expect significant power outages as well as sleet mixes in later in the day.

Areas in the light blue encompasses the Richmond Metro area, eastern Powhatan, eastern Prince Edward, western Lunenburg, northwestern Mecklenburg, northeastern Halifax, Hanover, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula. These areas will be looking at 2-5″ of snow with sleet mixing in then rain coming in on the backend of this system washing some of it away.

Areas in gray are expecting 1-2″ then sleet mixing in and rain on the backend washing some of that accumulation away as well. Areas such as Dinwiddie county, Brunswick county, Sussex county, Lower Peninsula, Northern Greensville County, the tri-cities area, etc.

Areas in green may see an inch but most, if not all of it, will be wash away with rain earlier in the day. This is mostly for Southeastern VA, all the way towards Norfolk. Folks in green will be dealing with more rain than anything.

Timing this out, come early Sunday morning we’re looking at snow moving in from the South and West come 7 a.m. Our southern counties will get the first taste of winter weather early in the morning, activity may move in slightly early or later as well as we get closer.

Heavy snow and sleet start to move in around 9am, heavy snow to the west and sleet/snow to the southeast. This activity will continue for several hours throughout the morning and first half of the day until we see a transition to more rain for most of the area.

Heavy snow in the Richmond Metro by the time we near noon and heavy snow points west. Sleet/snow for portions of Southeastern VA, then rain for Norfolk. During this time, we’ll be picking up significant snow accumulations so power outages throughout the afternoon for our western counties will be likely.

Early afternoon, we have that pink line pushing into the Richmond Metro area which is sleet & snow. Rain for southeastern Virginia. Rain begins to push in farther past this point and it will be a heavy rain as well so this may wash away some of that snow accumulation.

As we near 4 p.m., as we can see rain pushing in more so. Sleet pushing through Richmond and making its way towards our western counties. Heavy snow still continues for our western counties so very significant accumulations are expected. Please remain off the roads throughout the duration of this event.

Heavy rain pushes through the area by the time we get to 5 p.m. Heavy snow still continues for our northwestern counties for several more hours but at this point the Richmond Metro points south/southeast/southwest are done with snow for this event and we will be seeing rain for the remainder of the evening.

All activity pulls away by the time we get to Midnight and beyond as this storms system moves to impact the Northeast. For the remainder of the overnight hours, we’ll be dealing with clearing skies. We will stay above freezing going into Monday morning so expect some melting especially throughout the day on Monday as we climb in temperatures and the sun returns. Travel conditions may still be poor through Monday morning and Tuesday morning so please take precaution if you have to be out and about.

Please prepare ahead of this storm on Sunday. Make sure you have battery packs for your phones, chargers, charge all of your electronics ahead of time, flashlights and candles in case your power goes out. As heavy snow weighs in the powerlines and tree branches that may fall on to powerlines.

Have bottled water, snacks, food that doesn’t need to be cooked. Have an alternate form of heat but do not run a generator inside of your house or the garage and if you are to use a space heater please keep it away from fabric items.

During the storm, please remain off the roads if at all possible. If you must drive, please drive slowly and with extra caution. Please pull over if visibility becomes to poor to see even with low beams. Do not touch downed powerlines and please report them, if you happen to see them.