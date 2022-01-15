Sunday’s winter storm will pack a major punch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A major winter storm is headed our way and it is going to bring a lot of different weather to central Virginia. This will be a powerful winter storm that will bring snow, sleet for many, and rain for others. There is even going to be a chance that some areas could see a little bit of freezing rain that could give a coating on area roadways and power lines.

The other aspect we will need to deal with is some very strong winds for our coastal communities which could cause coastal flood issues. Those winds might slide all the way back into the metro area. We’re talking sustained winds of possibly 20 to 35 miles per hour and higher gusts.

Let’s break everything down step-by-step.

First let’s start with the timing of the storm and amounts and changeover times:

It looks like the first snowflakes will reach the Virginia-North Carolina line between 8 AM and 9 AM Sunday morning and then get close to the metro area by 11 AM. It will steadily push north after that.

Now while some areas from Emporia to Wakefield will see some snow at the onset, the changeover to rain will happen very quickly, so you might get a coating on the ground if you’re lucky. I would say after 10 a.m. your entire storm is rain and wind and we could easily see 1 ½” to 2” of rain.

Any areas south and east of Wakefield including Norfolk to Virginia Beach will see all rain and some of you could see as much as 2″ of rain.

The area between South Hill and Williamsburg will have snow to begin with, you might see as much as an inch of snow in a few areas. This also includes Charles City and New Kent counties, the Middle peninsula and eastern sections of the Northern Neck. The current thinking is you will change over to rain in this area between 11 AM and noon and any accumulating snow we’ll get washed away. There might be a brief period of sleet in this area especially across across the middle peninsula and northern neck but accumulations of ice from the sleet will be minimal. You could receive roughly 1” of rain after the snow/sleet ends.

The next area of concern stretches from Lunenburg, Nottoway, and eastern Prince Edward, east of US Hwy 15 counties. This area might see roughly 1″ – 2″ of snow but there might be a prolonged period, an hour or two, of freezing rain before a change over to rain. There is the potential in this area to see as much as a 1/10” to ¼” f an inch of ice from freezing rain. That would glaze over decks, sidewalks, roadways and even power lines. Rain should quickly move into these areas between noon and 1 PM And that will help to melt the freezing rain and snow off of the roads and power lines and sidewalks. However there is some concern that there could be some power outages in this area when you combine the freezing rain with the potential for strong gusty winds. We could see possibly up to 1″ of rain in these areas after the snow and freezing rain comes to an end. That will help to wash all the accumulation of snow and ice away.

For Amelia, Chesterfield, the city of Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, King William, King and Queen and Caroline County as well as areas in Powhatan and Goochland counties east of US Hwy 522; 1 to 4″ of snow could fall. We then look for a period of sleet from 3pm to 5pm with a changeover to all rain between 4pm and 5pm. Most of the snow, in some areas, will be completely washed away by the rain. We could see upwards of an inch of rain after the snow and sleet comes to an end which is what will help to wash the snow accumulation away.

For Powhatan and Goochland west of US Hwy 522, Buckingham, Louisa, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Orange, Culpepper, as well as western prince Edward County, west of US Hwy 15, You might see between 4 to 7″ of snow with a changeover to sleet between 5 PM and 6 PM. You might then have several hours of sleet which will help to compress the snow, Rain will mix in by 8pm. We will then have a mixture of rain, snow and sleet until 11 PM when the storm comes to an end. Due to the weight of the snow combined with some strong winds we expect power outages could be a significant possibility in this area.

Throughout Sunday evening and Sunday night our temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 30s across most of central Virginia with lower to middle 40s being found along the coast down into the tidewater. Therefore we will not have ice on our roadways as a concern for our Monday morning’s commute for those of you that have to work. Of course, the exception will be those areas That are to the west of US Hwy 522 and points west and northwest of that, where we expect heavier amounts of snow and sleet to fall. Your roadways will be extremely messy for Monday morning.

There will be an issue for Tuesday morning’s commute as we all head back to work and back to school as we will have temperatures in the 20s so whatever does not dry up Monday will freeze Monday night and icy roadways as well as snow covered roadways to the west will be a concern for Tuesday morning’s commute.

As I mentioned earlier the winds are going to be an issue with this storm. The main area of concern is going to be for our communities along the Chesapeake Bay where during the second half of the day as the storm begins to move closer to Virginia, and then up through Virginia, very strong winds will come out of the southeast to South and push the Chesapeake Bay waters up the rivers and up through the entire length of the Chesapeake Bay. This will create the possibility for big time coastal flooding for the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

Wind Gusts at 3pm

Wind Gusts at 6pm

Wind Gusts at 7:15pm

Wind Gusts at 8:45pm

Wind Gusts at 10:45pm

Right now, we expect that the winds along and east of I-95 and especially closer to the Chesapeake Bay could gust to over 35 miles per power, but be sustained from 20 to 30 for the majority of the storm. That will aid in the tidal flooding issues that we are concerned about.

For areas along and west of I-95 our winds during the afternoon and evening this evening will be from 15 to 25 miles per hour with some higher gusts. The concern here will be anything that is covered with that heavy wet snow or mixture of snow and sleet such as branches and trees that are weighed down might snap with that wind and could possibly disrupt power.