Suspect and victim identified in Thursday night shooting at 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in Thursday night’s shooting outside of a 7-11 on Chamberlayne Avenue. According to the RPD, Craig Maryland has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting of 50-year-old Vanterry Fields.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting at a 7-11 store. Fields was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been determined that the victim and suspect knew each other and a fight led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

