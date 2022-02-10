Suspect arrested after breaking into vehicles, shooting gun at neighbors in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department has arrested a suspect for vehicle tampering and firing a gun at people who approached him.

On May 15, 2021, around 3 a.m., a couple noticed a group of individuals rummaging through several vehicles outside of their home in the 1100 block of Nolan Street.

The case was assigned to Detective G. Mejia, who through collected evidence during the investigation, determined 25-year-old Hasan Stewart was a suspect.

The couple approached the individuals about what they were doing — and suddenly, one of the suspects fired a handgun toward them before running away.

On February 9, 2022, the Richmond City Jail served warrants on Stewart: