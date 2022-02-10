Suspect arrested after breaking into vehicles, shooting gun at neighbors in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department has arrested a suspect for vehicle tampering and firing a gun at people who approached him.
On May 15, 2021, around 3 a.m., a couple noticed a group of individuals rummaging through several vehicles outside of their home in the 1100 block of Nolan Street.
The couple approached the individuals about what they were doing — and suddenly, one of the suspects fired a handgun toward them before running away.
The case was assigned to Detective G. Mejia, who through collected evidence during the investigation, determined 25-year-old Hasan Stewart was a suspect.
On February 9, 2022, the Richmond City Jail served warrants on Stewart:
- Shooting with intent to maim, kill, etc. (two counts)
- Discharge of a firearm in a public place
- Brandishing a firearm (two counts)
- Vehicle tampering (six counts)