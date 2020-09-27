Syracuse breaks out of rut, defeats Georgia Tech 37-20

SYRACUSE, NY (AP) – Tommy DeVito threw for two scores, Sean Tucker ran for two others and Syracuse broke out of its offensive doldrums to defeat Georgia Tech 37-20 for its first win of the season.
The game, which was delayed more than 30 minutes while three Syracuse players were retested for COVID-19, was the first in the refurbished Carrier Dome.
The Orange scored 17 points off Georgia Tech turnovers. DeVito was 13 of 24 for 192 yards.
Freshman Sean Tucker had 111 yards on 22 carries and touchdown runs of 38 and four yards.
Jeff Sims completed 13 of 28 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets but threw four interceptions.
