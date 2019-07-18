Taco Bell spills the beans on new hotel, resort

(CNN) — Taco Bell is opening its hotel and resort in Plam Springs in less than a month and the fast-food chain is teasing some new details about it.

The limited-time property, called “The Bell” will unsurprisingly focus on a great deal of food.

Taco Bell promises many fan favorites will be available as well as yet-to-be-released items.

Guests will also be able to order from exclusive menu more akin to what you would at a resort, all with a Taco Bell twist.

The restaurant says a toasted cheddar club with hand-breaded chicken, jalapeno bacon and avocado served alongside nacho fries are just some of the items that will be made available.

The hotel will even have a gift shop where guests can purchase items like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets.

Taco Bell also says it will also have surprise musical performances at the resort – but didn’t provide details as to who might be on the schedule.

One thing’s for sure – Taco Bell is promising people a ‘baja blast’ of a time!