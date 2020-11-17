Taken for a ride: One Hanover family gets a surprise ambulance bill

When one Hanover family’s baby needed a specialist, the doctor called for an ambulance to transport the child to another hospital but now that That short transport ended up costing thousands of dollars.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a medical emergency, you don’t have time to shop around for the best ambulance price.

Years ago, most ambulances were free for patients, provided by volunteers and fire departments, using taxpayer money. Yet, 8News has learned today many are operated by private companies and even if you’ve got the best insurance, they’re not covered.

One ambulance trip for this child ended up costing her family thousands of dollars.

Caitlin Donovan with The Patient Advocate Foundation tells us she hears from patients slammed with big bills all the time. She also says that fear of getting hit with an outrageous bill has some patients now using a dangerous alternative.

“Unfortunately, I have heard from too many patients now how have opted out of ambulances and taking Ubers,” she said.



8News is digging into surprise ambulance bills. When one Hanover family’s baby needed a specialist, the doctor called for an ambulance to transport the child to another hospital but now that That short transport ended up costing thousands of dollars.

In additon to taking you through that family’s story, we’ll look at what’s driving up the cost of ambulance bills and what you can do about it. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. on 8News.

LATEST HEADLINES: