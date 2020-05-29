Aden Park Townhomes says they will take care of rising rubbish following 8News report

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — After 8News shone a light on mounting garbage, and tossed-out furniture gathering around multiple dumpsters at two Aden Park Townhomes complexes in south side, a letter indicates the problem will be resolved soon.

A May 26 letter sent to City Councilman Mike Jones from Betty Holloman, Aden Park Townhomes business manager, says property management hired a contractor to supplement current staff to remove existing trash, and an “additional roll of dumpsters” were to arrive on May 27.

Holloman says “the contractor will remain on site until the trash is removed, which we anticipate will be May 29.”

Residents told 8News the clusters of clutter were a ‘hazard,’ and attracted pests like raccoons, rats, cats and snakes.

At the time of our report, Councilman Jones said the conditions were “violation of the City of Richmond’s Property Maintenance Code.”

Holloman’s letter cited reasons the trash collector was unable to remove all trash by the end of the week of May 18.

Increased time spent at home following the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order, increased turnover of residents and the trash they put out were among reasons cited.

