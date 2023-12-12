RICHMOND (WRIC) – You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

An Amazon delivery driver dumped dozens of signed, unopened packages in an alley in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood last week, and apparently it isn’t the first time the driver has tried to steal Christmas.

The packages were dropped off in an alley near the intersection of Grove Avenue and North Rowland Street on Tuesday Dec. 5. Longtime Fan resident Sissy Etes, along with her neighbor, Wyndham Anderson, found the packages the following day.

“There were three crates and then a massive one that looked like an electronic package that was piled here in the alley,” said Etes. “And we were kind of like, “What’s up with these packages? I started looking at the addresses, and the addresses were between Grove, Hanover and Floyd.”

If you live in the Fan and got a notice from Amazon that your package was delivered last Tuesday but didn’t receive it, it could have been dumped here.

With the Fan being notorious for package thefts, the Richmond Police officer who responded to the scene offered to put the packages in his car to keep them safe. But Etes found another solution.

“I ended up continuing on my walk and I found [an Amazon delivery driver], flagged him down and he came down the alley and they actually loaded up all the packages,” said Etes.

However, she soon realized her own Amazon package was in the package pile in the alley behind her home.

“I went online to see when it was coming, and it actually said it was signed for me on Tuesday. And I realized, ‘Holy cow, my package, which is this package, was actually in that group of packages.'”

Etes and others received their re-delivered packages a few days later. After the incident, an Amazon loss prevention manager told Richmond Police they know who the driver is and that this was their second or third time committing this act.