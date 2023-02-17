RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Serious allegations have been launched against Richmond Public Schools’ (RPS) Blackwell Preschool and Elementary School after parents said their children were assaulted.

One accusation was made publicly during the Feb. 6 School Board meeting. Blackwell Preschool mother Shayla Roberts broke down in tears, describing what she said happened to her daughter on Jan. 23.

“She’s only 5 years old, and nothing has been done about this,” Roberts said. “She does not want to go back to school. I need to know what to do to protect my child.”

Roberts said that her daughter was sexually assaulted in a bathroom by another student. School officials responded during her public comment period, and said that Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed was prepared to speak with her.

“Law enforcement is looking into the matter,” Dr. Harris-Muhammed said in a statement to 8News. “The school board has asked those questions: when was the administration informed and why didn’t the school board know immediately that a critical incident or threat assessment was completed at Blackwell Elementary School? If such reports were not complete, why not? I can assure you, as a school board representative, I am going to get to the bottom and top of this.”

However, during her statement last Monday, Roberts was referring to an incident that occurred at Blackwell Preschool, not the elementary school. The buildings are located around the corner from one another, near the Blackwell Pool.

The exterior of Blackwell Preschool, where a Richmond mother her daughter was sexually assaulted in a bathroom by another student. Credit: Forrest Shelor.

“The only thing I get is stories, different stories about what happened to my daughter,” Roberts said. “That’s why I came her today in order for me to understand what I’m supposed to do as a parent.”

Over at Blackwell Elementary School, mother Chrystal Houston said she was in touch with Roberts after hearing her testimony at that School Board meeting.

“There’s ways to go around situations to resolve them,” Houston told 8News. “If it did occur, you should go and write out an incident report. Go reach out to the principal, is ways to get things resolved. You reach out to the parents. Let both parents know what happened.”

Houston said that Roberts’ concerns hit particularly close to home because of a similar situation with her own 10-year-old daughter at Blackwell Elementary School.

“The bus riders go out the door. I’m the last one, and as I go through the door frame, he is standing at the door frame, and he touches my butt,” Houston’s daughter told 8News. “I didn’t know if it was on purpose or accident, but it looked to me like it was on purpose.”

The exterior of Blackwell Elementary. A 10-year-old student at the school told 8News that a bus driver touched her inappropriately. Credit: Forrest Shelor.

Dr. Harris-Muhammed said that she was not aware of a second incident involving a 10-year-old student. School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi did not respond 8News’ requests for clarification.

An RPS spokesperson also confirmed that the school division was aware of the allegations made publicly by Roberts, but not aware of a second accusation from Houston. RPS Associate Director of Advocacy and Outreach Lorena Arias added that the school division does not comment on personnel matters.

However, a Richmond Police Department (RPD) spokesperson confirmed the agency’s involvement in two separate incidents.

In response to questions about the alleged assault involving a 5-year-old at Blackwell Preschool, RPD Public Information Officer Tracy Walker said this: “RPD has investigated this matter and appropriate assistance has been offered. This matter pertains to elementary school students who are minors. There is no further information that will be provided at this time.”

In response to questions about an earlier alleged assault involving a 10-year-old at Blackwell Elementary School, Walker said this: “RPD is investigating this matter. Due to the nature of this investigation involving a minor, there are no further details that will be provided at this time.”