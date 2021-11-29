Richmond mother of three without home or belongings days after C-section

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After having a cesarean section at the hospital, a mother experiencing homelessness was heartbroken to find the Richmond hotel room she was living in was emptied, and a new family had moved in. The non-profit group offering the temporary housing pointed to a communication issue and the two-month timeline people are offered housing.

Nicole Thweatt is unsure where to turn, one week after delivering her newborn daughter Ni’Jae; weighing less than two pounds.

In an interview with 8News while inside in her car where she, and her 11 and 7-year-old children are currently living, Thweatt pointed to the small collection of newly donated clothes and water bottles.

“All these little containers are breast milk storage bottles,” she said, noting she should be pumping breast milk but does not have the ability to store it.

After returning to the Days Inn hotel off Midlothian Turnpike the family was living in, Thweatt described a shocking discovery at the room door.

“Before I put the key in, I heard voices on the other side. And so, I knocked, and a little girl had open the door,” she said

Another family had moved in. Her belongings were gone.

“Clothes, shoes, hats, coats…” “…all of our Social Security cards, Medicaid cards,” she said.

A representative with Catholic Charities, who helps house people without homes like Thweatt at the hotel, said they “disposed of” the belongings.

Catholic Charities Vice President of Mission Advancement Jessica Wells said if rooms are not being used, the organization moves in another family.

But Thweatt said no one contacted her in advance, saying “I feel like I’ve been robbed of my whole life.”

“With me being in the hospital I did not know that I had to call anyone and let them know that I’m having my baby early,“ Thweatt said.

For now, the car is home. Tonight, her oldest kids are at a friend’s house, but she described how the trio have been sleeping; and nights are getting colder.

“My son, he likes to sleep beside me and lean the seat all the way back, and my daughter, she’ll just lay back here.”

Wells went on to say that their housing program at the hotel is not “never-ending,“ and intervention lasts for 60 days. Thweatt was there for that amount of time and says she did not know of any impending end to her housing accommodation.

We asked Wells why Catholic Charities did not call Thweatt her before removing her belongings, pointing to a communication issue, Thweatt was “no longer a client,” and she could reapply for the program.

Thweatt said she has no intention of reapplying with Catholic Charities.

Wells said she could not further comment on the specifics of this case, but said people are asked to leave if they have stayed longer than 60 days, and if they do not adhere to program policies which include meeting with staff, continuing to live in the room and following health and safety procedures.

Reach out to 8News at 804-330-8888 or by emailing news@wric.com for information on how to reach Thweatt.