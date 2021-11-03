Chester woman gets money back after being scammed by local painter, 8News coverage

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – One Chester woman is ecstatic to have her money back after being scammed by a local painter. In an 8News Taking Action report on Oct. 27, we reported how she gave Tru Colors Painting and More a 50% deposit and the painter didn’t show up to do the job.

8News caught up with that customer who’s now thanking us for getting down to the bottom of the situation.

Colleen Stenglein’s said her face lit up when she received a text from her neighbor, while on vacation last weekend, telling her the painter had sent someone to give her that full 50% deposit back, in a $3,400 check.

She couldn’t have been happier. “Very surprised. Pleasantly surprised,” she told 8News in a follow-up interview Wednesday.

We called Jay Withrow with Tru Colors Painting and More to ask why he sent someone to give the money back and why Stenglein still hasn’t heard from him, but the phone call went to voicemail.

Stenglein has now moved on to another contractor and, after 15 years of saving money, she and her husband are finally getting to remodel part of their home with Darnell Long and D.F. Long Painting.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Stenglein smiled. “Darnell is licensed and she’s insured and she’s highly recommended and yes I checked all of that.”

“I never, never thought we would see the money again and we wouldn’t have without your help,” Stenglein thanked 8News.

But, the story with the first painter is not over. He is still unlicensed with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Stenglein mailed in a complaint to the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation hoping to stop Withrow from taking money from anyone else.

Once the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation gets Stenglein’s complaint, they said they’ll do everything they can to investigate but it may not be enough evidence to have Withrow criminally charged.

If you have also been a victim of Withrow or anyone else you can report it to DPOR at this link.

Always look to see if a person is licensed with DPOR before you start any project.