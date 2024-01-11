CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County mother is speaking out after her 7-year-old child was able to wander off from the Chester Family YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Desiree King said her daughter, Aubree, left through the gym doors and went missing for nearly an hour.

“My first instinct is like, ‘Oh, my God, is she okay? Is she in one piece? Is she hurt?'” King said.

Aubree has Down syndrome and was in the childcare program at the YMCA while school was out for winter break.

Aubree King, the 7-year-old child with Down Syndrome who wandered away from Chester Family YMCA and was missing for nearly an hour. (Photo provided by Desiree King)

A spokesperson with Chesterfield County Police Department said officers received a call that a child was found across the street from the YMCA facility around 11:20 a.m. that day.

King said Aubree was able to cross the busy parking lot and street, ending up outside a local group home — all in 32-degree weather.

“How did this happen?” King said. “What type of people are working here? Are these experienced people? Like, what were you all doing?”

According to King, she was later informed of the child-to-staff ratio at the Chester Family YMCA, which left her with even more concerns.

“[Their ratio is] 18 to 1,” King said. “I’ve never heard [of] that for a facility other than the YMCA — I’ve toured plenty of daycares. That ratio … I’ve never heard a ratio that high for children,”

The Chester Family YMCA in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

Megan O’Neill, executive vice president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, sent a statement about what happened. It reads as follows:

“The YMCA is our area’s leading child care provider. Therefore, the safety and wellbeing of children in our programs is our top concern. We deeply regret this incident. The YMCA contacted and is working closely with Virginia’s licensing agency regarding this incident. Representatives from the agency have performed a site visit to investigate and they have our full cooperation. YMCA child care programs meet and exceed Virginia licensing requirements. The state ratio requirement is one caregiver to 18 children. At the time of this incident, four YMCA staff members were present in the gymnasium with 37 children, for a ratio of 1 caregiver to approximately 10 children. We have made additional improvements to our supervision process, increasing the frequency of the entire site’s child count which is performed by the site director as well as reminding the child care counselors of our expectations for frequent face counts. Our staff have reached out to the parent regarding this incident to assure the parent of our safety procedures and that the YMCA would welcome this child back into our child care program.”

King ultimately decided to pull Aubree from the program following this incident. She now hopes to warn others.

“I know we all have to work, we have things that we need to do,” Kind said. “But, at the end of day, we have to make sure that our children are safe. And, you know, who are we leaving our children with?”