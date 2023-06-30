CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vacation season is here, and a Chesterfield County couple is warning others to be aware before they buy into the timeshare industry after they say they feel duped.

William Ogburn, a resident of the Chester area of Chesterfield, first spoke with 8News back in 2020 after he bought his first time share in Myrtle Beach. Ogburn and his wife say they wanted to escape reality and explore the ocean views, so they got a Wyndham Vacation Ownership property.

It wasn’t too long after making the purchase that medical bills combined with increasing maintenance costs became too much to handle, so they wanted out. Ogburn says he invested roughly $130,000 in the timeshare and could not make anymore payments.

“We can’t sleep at night. We’ve been under so much pressure, we quit answering the telephone if we don’t recognize the number. I mean, never in my life have I been in a position where I couldn’t pay my bills,” said Ogburn.

In the past two years, Ogburn tells me he paid $12,000 to two separate timeshare companies who said they would help him get out. Without any success, he believes he has fallen into another trap.

“Don’t waste your time because they will promise you the world,” said Ogburn.

Barry Moore with the Central Virginian Better Business Bureau tells 8News that consumers should be mindful before investing in timeshares and timeshare exit companies. While there are reputable companies out there, Moore recommends checking their accreditation, checking reviews and thinking twice before sending a large amount of money upfront.

Otherwise, you may get the runaround for years, as Ogburn says he has.

“I’ve experienced a lot of difficulties in my life, and it’s been tough, but this is probably one of the toughest things I’ve been through,” said Ogburn.

You can search any company by name to check its accreditation by visiting the BBB’s website. For more information on vacation planning, the BBB has a list of recommendations for you and your family members.