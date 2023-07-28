CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield resident is out over $40,000 after a contracting company he hired went out of business and turned a construction project into a costly mess.

In 2021, Jermaine Wyche hired the contracting company Extreme Exteriors to add a bedroom to his home.

Wyche says he was told the 20×15 square foot room would cost $66,577. After paying the company a down payment of $10,000 and an additional $26,631.12 for materials and other fees, the foundation was complete six months later. That is where Wyche says the work stopped.

Since 2022, the same cinder blocks used to create the foundation have remained in his back yard.

“It’s tough, but it’s not much I can do at this point. All I can do is just wait to get this money back to finish this construction,” Wyche. said. “But I tried to stay positive, knowing that eventually it’s going to get done someday. But it’s just a waiting game at this point,”

According to the Better Business Bureau, the company received similar complaints from customers who hired the contractors.

“I was extremely happy thinking I would have this done within maybe 2 to 3 months at the most. But to have years go past now and still don’t have any construction completed. It’s been tough for me and my family,” Wyche said.

8News reached out to the owners of the company, who say their business grew quickly and they were unable to keep up with the growth so their business later closed.

According to the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, Extreme Exteriors’ license was revoked.

Extreme Exteriors tells 8News they have done all they could to rectify the issue and have completed 97% of their projects, and Wyche’s home is an exception. Both Wyche and Extreme Exteriors say they have come to an agreement on how the family will get their money back.

Wyche says the company is supposed to pay $1,000 a month. However, he says he has not received any money back yet.

According to the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, the Virginia Contractor Transaction Recovery Act provides financial assistance and relief to consumers who have experienced a type of loss from a a licensed residential contractor. Consumers are able to file a claim through the department’s website. However, filing a complaint does not guarantee any funds will be distributed.