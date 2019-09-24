Chesterfield hopes extra fines, new measures helps slow down speeding drivers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — People who live along North Pinetta Drive in Chesterfield are fed up with the speeders driving through the area. Concerned residents are now working with the county to get them to slow down.

Instead of posting more signs to deal with this recurring issue, folks want to hit drivers where it counts: their wallets.

Signs along N. Pinetta Drive in Chesterfield remind drivers to think about their own children before hitting the gas.

“It is a 25 mile speed limit,” said Susan Layman with the Brighton Green Community Association, “and we have a lot of not 25 mile an hour traffic. It’s like a little speedway here a lot of times. We have people who are passing other vehicles on the double line.”

In the past year, Chesterfield police have issued 395 tickets and 46 warnings along the area, mostly for speeding. It once took officers only 90 minutes to hand out 35 tickets on N. Pinetta Drive.

The Brighton Green Community Association is working with the county to force drivers to slow down.

“We are doing a survey now to get a special enforcement area. And that is an area that has an extra fine attached to it,” Layman told 8News.

If Chesterfield County approves the plan, people caught speeding would be charged an extra $200 on top of their original fine.

“Also perhaps one of those signs that give you the speed that each car is going as you come through. So it’s just a reminder to folks to slow down,” Layman said.

A crosswalk is also in the works for people to stop by the community building and pool.

“Drive like it’s your own neighborhood. Drive like your children are walking on the side of the street,” Layman told 8News.

If the survey gets 500 responses in favor of the signs, the county could have the changes made in just a few months.