Chesterfield Schools settles lawsuit with teacher who claims she was told to wear a skirt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) has settled a federal lawsuit with a former teacher who said she was harassed and targeted for being a lesbian.

Dina Persico, a former civics teacher, claimed administrators and teachers repeatedly told her she was too masculine and needed to dress more feminine.

Persico said her principal once told her, “If you just throw a skirt on once in a while, we wouldn’t have any of these problems.”

Persico and CCPS settled for $10,000.

However, Persico’s attorney Colleen Quinn told 8News this case was about more than money. It was about being a “change agent” and creating awareness.

As part of the settlement, CCPS has agreed to add LGBTQI cultural competency training for all school employees.

CCPS has also agreed to send five students with Autism or Aspergers to a Peers Program. Persico has Autism.

8News has reached out to CCPS for comment.

You can read the terms of the settlement here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.