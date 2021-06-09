Chesterfield woman claims online retailer Sneakfoot.com is a ‘total scam’ and the Better Business Bureau agrees

A Chesterfield mom was scammed by an online retailer that claims to be based in Glen Allen. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman is one of the hundreds of people who have filed a complaint against Glen Allen retailer, Sneakfoot.com. The Better Business Bureau is also warning consumers about the website.

According to the BBB, Sneakfoot.com is a website that advertises as an “independent reseller” of name-brand products ranging from shoes to clothes. The BBB said they have received over 7,000 inquiries and more than 450 consumer complaints.

“The company claims to be located in Glen Allen, Virginia, however, BBB investigators have found the location is a mailing store with a P.O. Box,” the BBB said in a release. “The website claims to be registered in Canada with European headquarters in Ireland.”

Minah Bang of Chesterfield said she ordered a wallet from Sneakfoot.com back in March and it still hasn’t arrived.

“I have been emailing them, texting them nothing happens,” Bang said. “I think it’s a total scam.”

Bang isn’t the only one who has been left on read.

Customers across the United States and Canada claim they purchased items from the company and have not received their merchandise or a refund.

“The vast majority of complaints are from California, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania,” the BBB said. “Almost every state has a customer impacted.”

The BBB is offering the following tips to consumers so they can avoid getting scammed: