Chesterfield woman claims online retailer Sneakfoot.com is a ‘total scam’ and the Better Business Bureau agrees

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman is one of the hundreds of people who have filed a complaint against Glen Allen retailer, Sneakfoot.com. The Better Business Bureau is also warning consumers about the website.
According to the BBB, Sneakfoot.com is a website that advertises as an “independent reseller” of name-brand products ranging from shoes to clothes. The BBB said they have received over 7,000 inquiries and more than 450 consumer complaints.
“The company claims to be located in Glen Allen, Virginia, however, BBB investigators have found the location is a mailing store with a P.O. Box,” the BBB said in a release. “The website claims to be registered in Canada with European headquarters in Ireland.”
Minah Bang of Chesterfield said she ordered a wallet from Sneakfoot.com back in March and it still hasn’t arrived.
“I have been emailing them, texting them nothing happens,” Bang said. “I think it’s a total scam.”
Bang isn’t the only one who has been left on read.
Customers across the United States and Canada claim they purchased items from the company and have not received their merchandise or a refund.
“The vast majority of complaints are from California, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania,” the BBB said. “Almost every state has a customer impacted.”
The BBB is offering the following tips to consumers so they can avoid getting scammed:
- Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.
- Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.
- Check the company’s profile on BBB.org. Look to see if they have a pattern of complaints or negative reviews.