A win in court for a contractor who claims a Hanover company owes him money

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A contractor who alleged a Hanover-based company owes him and hundreds of others money won in court Monday. The company, Marathon Resource Management Group, took the contractor to court after he spoke out but the judge ruled against Marathon.

An attorney for Marathon Resource Management spoke with 8News about the case after contractor Chris Adler won in court. Alder, who did not wish to comment about the court’s decision, alleged the company cheated him out of money.

“We’re disappointed in the verdict but we still believe Mr. Adler is in violation of contract,” Stephen Moncrieffe, a lawyer representing Marathon Resource Management, said. “What we heard was a technicality.”

Marathon Resource Management in Ashland is a facilities management company that hires contractors to do work like landscaping, plowing or painting on properties across the country. In court, Marathon argued the company was owed damages. The company’s attorney alleged that Adler, who runs a landscaping business, breached his contract and made disparaging remarks about Marathon online and to 8News. The judge in the case said Marathon failed to show a clear calculated method for determining damages.

“I want the world to know,” Adler told 8News in March. “I want them to know what they’re doing is wrong.”

Aside from Adler, there’s a Facebook page full of people from across the U.S. who allege Marathon still owes them thousands of dollars.

“My answer to that is there are thousands of folks on Facebook who say the earth is flat,” Moncrieffe said when asked by 8News about the Facebook page. “We have company that is successful and continues to operate because we do the right things, we follow our contracts and we follow the law.”

8News learned that the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has closed an investigation into Marathon, finding no criminal wrongdoing. The Sheriff’s Office said it might be more of a civil matter.

Adler testified Marathon told him they couldn’t pay him because they hadn’t been paid by their client yet. Adler called the client and they said they did pay. Marathon says Adler breached his contract when he called the client and was not due payment yet under the terms of the agreement.

The Hanover judge said Marathon couldn’t prove its argument. Marathon said they plan to appeal.