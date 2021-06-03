Court rules Attorney General must respond to man’s wrongful conviction claim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Terrence Richardson is one of two men sentenced to life for the murder of Waverly Police Officer Allen Gibson back in 1998. Richardson has spent almost 20 years behind bars despite a jury finding him and the other suspect not guilty of the crime.

Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne both recently filed a petition in court for writ of innocence after new evidence in the case emerged.

Now the Virginia Court of Appeals has ordered Attorney General Mark Herring to respond to Richardson’s writ of innocence.

Herring will have 60 days to respond to the petition. As of Thursday, there is no update on Claiborne’s petition.

8News has been digging into the case for years now and investigations have uncovered serious flaws in the case against Richardson and Claiborne. Below are the following stories done on Richardson and Claiborne’s calls for release:

2021: Virginia Attorney General’s office investigating wrongful conviction claims related to police officer’s murder in 1998

2021: Two Virginia men ask appeals court to reverse convictions as new evidence emerges in police officer’s murder

2021: Advocacy group hosts Mother’s Day brunch for Virginia moms fighting to overturn sons’ conviction

2020: Daughter of Sussex officer killed 20 years ago wants case reviewed: ‘I want the persons responsible’

2020: ‘We are tired of seeing our loved ones behind bars’: Calls to reopen Waverly murder case grow louder

2019: Innocence Project looking into case of Virginia men who say they are doing time for a crime they didn’t commit

2018: How we got here: 8News Investigation finds holes in 20-year-old murder case

2017: 8News Investigates: Not guilty? Sentenced to life