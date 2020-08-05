Cumberland County authorities investigating after 10-year-old reports she broke free from armed man during abduction attempt

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are questioning a person of interest and following all leads

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted child abduction that happened on Sunday, July 26.

A 10-year-old claims she was taken from her backyard by a man with a gun. Out of respect for the family, 8News is not identifying the child but continues to learn more about the incident. 8News reporter Talya Cunningham on Wednesday sat down with the victim’s mother, Renita Trent, who says she wants to share the harrowing experience to warn other parents.

“I just thank God that she was able to get away,” cried Trent, reliving the day she says she could have lost her oldest daughter.

She told 8News around 1:30 p.m., her daughter was outside alone in the backyard, swinging when she spotted someone watching her.

Renita Trent. (Photo: 8News’ Talya Cunningham)

“She said I heard someone come from behind the shed and I’m like ‘did you see someone?'” asked Trent. “She said, ‘yea I seen a guy peeking.'”

Trent says before her daughter could run inside, the man sprinted over, shoved a gun in her daughter’s back and said, “don’t say anything, just walk — you’re coming with me to Las Vegas.”

The 10-year-old described the suspect as a white man with a beard, wearing all black clothes, a black mask and gloves. The suspect is accused of pulling her onto a nearby dirt road and forcing her to walk with him towards the intersection of Davenport and Stoney Point Road. Trent says the man got spooked when he spotted residents outside their homes and dragged her daughter into the woods, where she was able to break free.

“She fought to get him away,” Trent said. “I’m just like oh my God, you’re so brave, you’re really a hero.”

A 10-year-old claims she was taken from her own backyard by a man with a gun on Sunday, July 26. (Photo: 8News’ Talya Cunningham)

8News was told the 10-year-old kicked the man several times and took off deeper into the woods. Once she found a safe place, she called her mother hysterical.

“I’m like ‘where are you at,’ she’s like ‘mommy I don’t know I’m in the woods,'” shared Trent. “I’m screaming too and I’m just overreacting. I told her to just run…just keep running until you see the nearest house.”

Trent frantically drove to pick-up her daughter and quickly called the Sheriff’s Office. Trent says her daughter was throwing up and shaking as she described what happened to deputies.

Despite the traumatic experience, Trent is grateful.

“There are people that are out there that are sick,” Trent said. “Me being a mother, I just thank God that she was brave enough to get away and fight because it could have went a lot different.”

Renita Trent says she is grateful her child is safe following her attempted abduction on Sunday, July 26. (Photo: 8News’ Talya Cunningham)

Sheriff Darrell Hodges says detectives are questioning a person of interest and following all leads. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120.

LATEST HEADLINES: