Cumberland residents want dog breeding facility investigated

Cumberland County residents want an investigation into a facility that houses dogs for research. This is after an 8News investigation Tuesday exposed a concerning federal inspection of the place from back in 2017.

Taneijha Hampton says she was really bothered by some of the video and images from inside the Envigo breeding facility in her hometown of Cumberland.

“It was pretty disgusting. I have a pet myself to let them lay on their poop. I don’t see how people do that,” she said.

The inspection found dogs confined to rusty and broken wire cages. Many of the dogs were surrounded by their feces. Cumberland resident Carol Lewis told us she couldn’t stomach it either.

“It is just disheartening to see animals piled up in cages like that,” says Lewis.

The video and images are from a 2017 USDA inspection report obtained by PETA, People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals. The report which was shared with 8News found sick and injured dogs lacking veterinary care.

One dog, in particular, had an orange sized mass on her mammary glands.

“That was really shocking to see. Really, unbearable to see,” said Hampton.

8News also found a lot of Cumberland residents had no idea the Envigo kennels were in the county. And it is easy to see why. The main entrance is nondescript. There’s no sign and the facility is tucked deep in the woods.

Federal inspectors did visit the facility over the summer after drone video showing thousands of howling and whining dogs went viral. Inspectors found no issues inside.

Still, that doesn’t ease PETA’s concerns or the concerns of some Cumberland residents.

“We feel that Cumberland County has a huge role to play here,” Dr. Alka Chandna, PETA’s Vice President of Laboratory Investigation Cases, told 8News.

PETA has launched a campaign online and called on the Cumberland County administrator to investigate. 8News did pay her a visit but she said she just took over the job three weeks ago.

Interim County Administrator Jennifer Crews told us she didn’t feel comfortable commenting just yet on something she wasn’t up to speed on. Hampton and Lewis told 8News they hope county leaders look into the matter.

“I wish they would do it, you know, as soon as possible,” said Lewis.

8News will check back with the county administrator. Envigo told 8News the most recent inspection report from a few months ago showed no issues with the facility. They also tell us they adopt a humane and compassionate approach operating to the highest professional standards.

LATEST STORIES: