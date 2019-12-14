Cybersecurity expert shares how to avoid having your Ring camera hacked

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A creepy string of Ring Camera hacking is causing some security concerns nationwide. Many people are having their privacy invaded through the popular in-home smart camera.

One cybersecurity expert told 8News there are things people can do to try and avoid being hacked.

Digital forensics expert Patrick Siewert says hackers can easily break into systems if they aren’t well protected.

“It’s probably the wireless network that’s inside the home that has weak security or the device itself which is also secured with a password that might have weak security,” Siewert explained. “The most likely culprit is going to be a weak password.”

Siewert says to avoid being hacked, people should use strong passwords with upper and lower case letters, special characters and numbers.

“And even beyond that, doing things like two factor authentication,” he suggested as well.

Ring has responded to the reports of the hacking with a statement saying there was an incident where some users’ account credentials were taken from a separate non-Ring service. The company said hackers used those credentials to log into some Ring accounts.

