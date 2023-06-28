HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman lost hundreds of dollars after she says the cashier at a local McDonald’s swapped her debit card and bought wigs, hair supplies and food.

Chaumet Burton George tells 8News she visited the McDonald’s on East Laburnum Avenue on June 19 to buy her son a Happy Meal. After using a debit card to pay for the order, Burton George says the cashier swapped her Truist debit card for another one without her knowledge.

It wasn’t until she made it home that she realized numerous fraudulent charges appeared on her account, totaling over $300. That’s when she notified her bank.

“When I gave her the card information and I looked at it, ‘I’m like oh my god this isn’t my card,’ so I hurried up and put two and two together and ‘I’m like this isn’t my card, they switched my card,’” said Burton George.

Burton George tells 8News after she filed a police report, store management showed officers the surveillance footage that captures the cashier using her card once she left the restaurant.

“The manager went back, replayed all the videos that shows the mom coming through the drive-thru, her sliding in my card once again. Her actually ordering wigs on my actual debit card and I’m just like ‘how can a person really do this,’ I just feel so violated,” said Burton George.

Burton George says her bank account showed fraudulent charges for wigs, food and hair supplies.

According to Henrico Police, a juvenile suspect was charged with credit card theft and credit card fraud in connection to Burton George’s stolen card.

Burton George says she wants others to stay on alert before their card ends up in the wrong hands.

“Just be careful with even handing your debit cards over because we’re going through these drive-thrus. They don’t even ask for a PIN. So, it’s almost like we’re liable because we’re just handing it over,” said Burton George.

Henrico Police tells 8News this is an ongoing investigation. The department says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.