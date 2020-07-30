FDA expands list of hand sanitizers to avoid

Hand sanitizer has become our go-to in the fight against COVID-19. But now, the Food and Drug Administration is warning you to stop using nearly 90 hand sanitizers.

The FDA says some brands can be dangerous, even deadly. Dr. Ruddy Rose, the director of the Virginia Poison Center at VCU Health, told 8News that some types of hand sanitizer are being made with the wrong kind of alcohol. “It can be fatal,” he said.

8News uncovered that some of the recalled products are still on the market in our area.

