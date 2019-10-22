Fed up with invasive flies, New Kent community pushes for solutions

'Lived here my whole life and never seen anything like it'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors in a New Kent County farming community say they are being terrorized by flies. Some say a new fertilizer used by a farmer across the street caused the problem as local and state officials are now getting involved.

Community members who spoke with 8News on Tuesday said the issue started about a month ago after a farmer laid down new fertilizer. Many said they’re miserable and can’t continue to live in the conditions.

At first, it was just the unbearable smell from the new fertilizer that caused problems, then came the flies. On Tunstall Road, homeowners like Donna Foster discovered new roommates after Sunday’s rain.

“My whole house is covered,” she explained to 8News. “The doors, the shutters, they’re trying their best to get in. I’ve had the straps, I’ve used the horse spray that they use at barns to get the flies away from barns. Didn’t even budge them.”​

The board of supervisor’s District 1 representative, Thomas Evelyn, says environmental agencies can’t yet say for sure it’s the fertilizer that caused the fly issues. Evelyn confirmed the fertilizer came from a paper mill and that it’s completely legal.

“If this did affect the quality of life of the constituents out there, we probably will be doing to our state legislators and asking for some guidance and input ​we need to change state law if this is going to be happening,” Evelyn told 8News.

Foster said she feels hopeless because of all the flies. She worries that this could be her new normal.

“Lived here my whole life and never seen anything like it,” Foster said. “What worries me is a fly is a maggot right. So that means that these fields are loaded with maggots and we should not have to live like this.”​

The county is setting up a public meeting with state environmental agencies and the Department of Health to discuss how to move forward.

