RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you recently bought a specific hammock stand at Lowe’s, you are now eligible for a refund.

The Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand is being recalled after nine reports of the stand breaking at the base. These breaks reportedly resulted in scrapes and bruises.

The stand is exclusively sold at Lowe’s, and is sold on its own without the hammock.

Anyone who purchased one of the stands is now eligible for a full refund. More information can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission.