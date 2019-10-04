Henrico couple forced from their condo due to massive hole plan to sue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico couple is preparing to sue their housing association after a massive hole forced them out of their condo in August.

Alessia and Derek Williams told 8News very little has been done to fix the problem and they’re fed up with waiting.

“I’m sure there are many contractors out there that can get to do this,” said A. Williams, “so what is holding it back?”

A Henrico County building inspector confirmed to 8News that the Westshire on Parham’s housing association hadn’t applied for a permit to do make the repairs until Thursday, almost two months after the problem started.

“It’s almost like groundhog day where it’s just over and over the same thing,” A. Williams said.

When the wall fell in, the building was condemned for more than a week. The county inspector told 8News he was worried it could collapse.

The housing association’s agent, Charles Small, took responsibility for fixing the damage. Two beams were put up to stabilize the building but that’s when the construction stalled.

The Williams’ said it’s an endless cycle of asking questions and never getting answers. The couple told 8News they’ve heard nothing indicating when it will be fixed and that they’re still waiting on a full report to show insurance.

“We expected for something to be done at this point,” D. Williams said. “We don’t know where to go, what to do.”

The Williams’ say they foot the bill for a hotel while they were forced out, and their gas and electric bills have gone up as the basement club house has been exposed. They also say seasonal allergies have been worse since the wall fell in August.

“We try to stay positive and say something good’s gonna come out of it,” D. Williams said.

The couple told 8News they’re hiring a lawyer and are preparing to take the H.O.A. to court.

“We’re at a point where we want something done.,” D. Williams said.

“Every crick and cranny you hear, you think something’s gonna happen,” A. Williams explained.