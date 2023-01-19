HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man says he still doesn’t know why money went missing from his Bank of America account on Wednesday.

Rick Sutton, who lives in the Lakeside area, said his business account was overdrawn.

“My fiancée contacted me and said the bank is overdrawn and I’m like, ‘Whoa,’ because we had a bill coming out. So, I looked it up and the Zelle was gone completely,” he said.

Sutton had just deposited a Zelle transaction for his plumbing business. When he initially checked to see if it had arrived in the account, he received an alert saying it was there.

But not long after, he discovered $170 had disappeared. Sutton went to his local Bank of America branch to get answers.

“I kept trying to call customer service and they kept telling me that it was forwarding my call to the right person, and the phone would just be blank,” he said.

Sutton wasn’t the only one experiencing this issue.

Customers from all over posted on social media saying deposits and Zelle transactions had disappeared from their accounts on Wednesday.

Some people may have received a message in the Bank of America app saying Zelle transactions from Saturday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, were delayed.

The alert said the accounts would be updated as soon as possible, but did not specify when.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience,” the bank message said.

Sutton got his money back later that day, but he says he never received an explanation about what really happened.

“It was a lot of anxiety going on at the moment,” he said. “I haven’t really heard the solution from it. I haven’t been told anything by the bank. They really never helped me through the process. It kind of just, once it reappeared, I just quit trying to talk to them.”