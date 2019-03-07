Henrico schools, family of autistic child in federal court over district’s legal fees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School District is seeking sanctions against the family of a special needs child in order to make the family pay for the school’s legal fees.

On Monday, after a federal judge heard more than six hours of testimony on the matter on March 6, the court heard nine more hours of testimony.

An 8News investigation in December uncovered the school district could have paid $23,000 a year for possibly 6 years to send Tonie Matthews’ son Junior, who is autistic and non-verbal, to a private school for children with autism called the Faison School.

Instead, Henrico County schools racked up more than $200,000 in legal fees.

In 2017, a hearing officer ruled Henrico was not providing an appropriate, free education for Junior but that the Faison School could.

Immediately after the decision was made, the Henrico School Board filed an appeal and eventually took the Matthews family to federal court in 2018.

Slapped with a federal suit and worried about their son’s education, the Matthews told 8News they felt forced to move to New Kent County, where Junior’s education at Faison is covered.

In late December, a federal judge dismissed the case as moot since Junior qualified for the Faison School after moving to New Kent.

Despite the ruling, an attorney for Henrico argued Wednesday that the Matthews family never told the district they moved and should, therefore, be obligated to cover Henrico’s legal expenses.

The Matthews admit they never informed the school board they moved but said they told their lawyer, their son’s advocate and a Henrico teacher.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

