Here’s what you need to know about antibody testing

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

(WRIC) — 8News is uncovering what you need to know about antibody testing. Tonight on 8News at 6 we’re going inside a local lab testing for antibodies.

Last month, a lab in Midlothian was working on a study to validate its antibody test. That study is now complete and the lab is “FDA allowed” to test anyone.

Now — it is too early to say if having the antibodies protects you from getting the virus again.

“It does not mean you are immune, it means that you have been exposed to the virus and I have mounted an immune response,” Granger Genetics COVID-19 Testing Program Director Rebecca Caffrey explained to 8News.

However, the antibody tests could help scientists better understand the virus and the prevalence of it.

Caffrey’s finding so far have been shocking in terms of who’s been exposed to it in Virginia.

Find out more about antibody testing and how you can get the test on 8News at 6.