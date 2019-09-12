Horse seized from local farm finds ‘her forever home’

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the animals seized from a farm in Charles City County has been adopted. Katy Pistole who runs the Beautiful Brokenness and The Center For Equine Assisted Discipleship in Louisa County adopted Scout, a 14-year-old Pinto horse.

“She was still quite thin and very hungry,” said Pistole, describing the horse’s condition when she arrived.

Pistole says according to the Henneke horse body conditioning scoring system, Scout was almost emaciated.

“One is emaciated, almost dead and nine is obese. She was between a two and a three, she says.”

Now Scout is thriving. She is getting 25 pounds of food a day, a combination of kibble food, carrots, apples and supplements.

“We got her about four weeks ago, four weeks tomorrow and she has fit in beautifully, she has gained about 100 pounds,” says Pistole.

Scout was one of more than two dozen animals seized from the Independence Funie Farm in Charles City County. The owner is accused of depriving the animals of food and is facing criminal misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

“The fact that she has responded so well to consistent food tells me that she wasn’t sick and that it was just a matter of not enough calories,” says Pistole.

Scout was on loan to the Independence Funie Farm. When the horse’s rightful owner learned about the raid, she contacted Pistole asking her to take in the animal.

“She proved ownership to Charles City and then they brought Scout to me,” Pistole explained.

Scout appears to be on the road to recovery. Even her hooves, which were a concern for the veterinarian and investigators on the case, are looking better. We’re told Scout could stand to gain about 60 more pounds. After that, Scout will join the other horses at the equine center offering love and therapy to kids.

“This is her forever home,” says Pistole.

The Charles City Farm owner, Resi Connell, denies any wrongdoing. She claims the animals got sick after receiving a bad batch of hay.

Connell also believes farm owners are under attack and that animal rights groups are aggressively targeting farms. She will head back to court next month.

Meantime, Pistole is hosting a class in rehabilitating horses this Saturday at the equine center from 9 a.m. until noon. She believes some folks just don’t know what it takes to care for a horse.

You can click here for more information on the class.