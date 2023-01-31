RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly one year after a massive fire destroyed Richmond Public Schools’ (RPS) William F. Fox Elementary, division leaders are working to close a budgetary gap in order to rebuild the historic school.

The 112-year-old school went up in flames on Feb. 11, 2022. Despite an investigation by the Richmond Fire Department, the cause of the blaze could not be determined.

In March of last year, the RPS School Board voted unanimously to renovate the school, instead of building a new school from the ground up. But since last February, Fox has sat vacant and exposed to the elements without a roof.

School Board members told 8News that reconstructing the school’s roof is the next step in the renovation process, with an estimated price tag of $3 million.

Damage to William Fox Elementary’s roof could be seen from above on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

Beyond that work, however, school leaders said that there is not enough funding to complete work on Fox Elementary, due to an approximately $15 million gap in the cost of reconstruction and insurance coverage.

“After conversations with Richmond Public Schools officials and School Board members, they’re going through the process with their insurance company,” Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond) told 8News on Tuesday. “I don’t know exactly how there’s that kind of gap with the insurance.”

Bourne, a former RPS School Board member before becoming a state lawmaker, proposed a $15 million budget amendment to the House Appropriations Committee to support the rebuilding efforts of Fox Elementary. School leaders confirmed that they reached out to Bourne after realizing the monetary shortfall for work on the elementary school.

“I’ve always had a great working relationship with Richmond Public Schools, and this is just one of the issues that we’ve talked about,” Bourne said. “I do trust and understand that the School Board is making a full-throated attempt to get more money from the insurance company, and so, as that process plays out, we want to make sure that we’re not missing an opportunity to help the City of Richmond, help Richmond Public Schools, and help the kids at Fox.”

Fox Elementary damage (Photo Courtesy of Andre Mollineau) (Photo Courtesy of Andre Mollineau)

School Board members told 8News that approximately $2 million was spent on renovating Clark Springs Elementary School, which was repaired in 2022 to serve as the temporary learning space for the Fox community. However, not all of that was covered by insurance agency VAcorp. If approved, Bourne said that the funding from the proposed budget amendment would help cover those costs, in addition to those directly associated with the reconstruction of Fox.

Moreover, once Fox students and staff return to their elementary school on Hanover Avenue for the projected reopening date of August 2025, Clark Springs will once again be left empty, unless it is repurposed for administrative offices. School Board members confirmed that such offices at Richmond City Hall are already being vacated.

A structure conditions assessment, schematic design phase and preliminary cost estimate have been completed for Fox Elementary School. After the upcoming roof structure installation, the next steps for the historic building include a detailed space design with Fox staff, as well as working through construction and bidding documents, according to a recent School Board meeting presentation.

“It’s been a constant refrain from me and from some of my colleagues that the state doesn’t do enough when it comes to capital infrastructure, and, quite frankly, it doesn’t do enough when it comes to public education, generally,” Bourne said. “Each year, we fight […] to get more dollars from the state to our local school divisions, and this is another attempt at that.”

Bourne said that in order to pass this $15 million budget amendment, there will need to be several conversations with members of the Appropriations Committee, working with members of both the House and Senate.

Words of encouragement in chalk on sidewalk outside of Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Andre Mollineau)

“I am the eternal optimist,” he said. “Every year that I’ve been here, I put forward some measure to help get more dollars to school systems for their infrastructure needs, and this is one that nobody planned for. This is something that was no fault of any student that goes to Fox, and the disruption of having to move an entire school from one building to the other, I’ve been through that on the School Board, and the kids are going through it now.”

If the budget amendment does not go through, school leaders told 8News that funding may need to come out of the allocations for a new Career & Technical Education High School, but that it would not be taken away from the long-awaited rebuilding of George Wythe High School.