HVAC systems and UV lights could zap COVID-19

Covid cases are now on the rise in 40 states. Scientists say airborne transmission can’t be ruled out and they are pressing The World Health Organization to rethink how the coronavirus is spread.   

So, what can you do to protect yourself at the home or at the office?

8News is investigating how improvements to your HVAC unit and the addition of ultraviolet lights could help in the fight against coronavirus. HVAC expert and CEO of Talos IoT Mike Scelzi says, “Most air conditioners out there in the world today don’t operate correctly.” 

That can impact ventilation and air indoor air quality in a building. Meantime, hospitals have been using UV lights for decades to zap and kill bacteria and viruses. Now, homeowners and business owners are installing them.

