‘I was shocked’: 8News viewers get Richmond woman back on the road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thanks to our 8News viewers, a Richmond woman detoured by a Richmond City towing mistake is back on the road.

“I am back driving in my vehicle. It’s now registered, inspected, tires are good on it, tire rods replaced, brakes,” says Destina Williams.

After 8News first shared her story and her towing troubles, viewers called and emailed the station asking how to help.

“A lot of people stepped in and donated. And I appreciate all donations. Oh, I don’t think without it I would be up and riding today honestly,” said Williams.

You may remember, Williams woke up last year to find her car missing. She and police thought it was stolen. It turned out the car had been towed but never logged in the city’s system.

For more than eight months the car sat in a Richmond tow lot. When Williams went to retrieve her car, the towing company wanted more $9,000 in storage fees. 8News got that worked out.

The City of Richmond ended up paying for its mistake and Williams picked up her car in September of this year. Still, all that time on a tow lot took a toll on her Honda. The tires and other parts were rotting away until 8News viewers stepped in.

“I was shocked. Like I didn’t expect so many people to have reaction to this the story the way that they did,” Williams explained. “I didn’t expect people to want to reach out as much as they helped me in this situation.”

Viewers helped raise on her GoFundMe page more than $1,300 to get her car repaired and road ready. Now this mom has a ride to work and to get her son to his doctor’s appointments.

An emotional Williams said, “I thank everyone that helped me out in this situation. Again, if it wasn’t for Channel 8 and everyone else, I don’t think I would have my car to this day. Channel 8 got me straight.”

Now that the Richmond mom has wheels again, she tells us she’ll able to re-enroll in college.

