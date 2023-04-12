RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two separate investigations into assault allegations at Blackwell schools have closed, according to a Richmond Police Department spokesperson, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Back in February, 8News reported on the assaults of two Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students — a 5-year-old at Blackwell Preschool and a 10-year-old at Blackwell Elementary School. In both cases, authorities said that information was limited because of the involvement of minors.

During an RPS School Board meeting on Feb. 6, Shayla Roberts addressed board members during the public comment period. She broke down in tears, describing what she said happened to her daughter in the bathroom of Blackwell Preschool in January at the hands of another student. School officials responded during the meeting, after Roberts finished speaking during the allotted comment period, and said that 6th District Representative Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed was prepared to speak with her.

But on March 6, Roberts spoke out again.

“This is ridiculous,” she said. “My daughter cannot go to the bathroom by herself. She is scared.”

Roberts subsequently called for the preschool principal’s resignation.

Four days later, on March 10, a letter from Principal Director Leslie Wiggins noted that Principal Dr. Elaine Probst was stepping down from her leadership role, and that Associate Director for Early Childhood Education Linda Wood would be serving as the interim principal for the remainder of the academic year.

“When is the action going to start?” Roberts said. “Nothing is still being done.”

A Richmond Police Department spokesperson said that authorities investigated the allegations made by Roberts regarding what happened to her daughter.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the Blackwell Preschool investigation,” Richmond Police Public Affairs Director Tracy Walker said. “No criminal charges were filed, and because this case involves minors, we are not providing further information.”

8News filed a legal information request for internal communications regarding the handling of the preschool assault allegation.

RPS School Board 4th District Representative Jonathan Young said that the five-page report from the school division would have to be heavily redacted before it could be released to the public, and could not be done without attorney approval. While he said he could not speak to the contents of the internal report, Young told 8News that he had not seen any evidence that would invalidate initial reporting on the allegations from Roberts.

Shortly after Roberts came forward in February, another RPS parent, Crystal Houston, said her daughter had also been assaulted. The allegation was centered on her 10-year-old, who was reportedly touched inappropriately by a Blackwell Elementary School teacher.

“They’re saying there’s not enough evidence right now,” Houston told 8News in February. “Every child can feel safe, and feel like they have a voice, and they can feel comfortable talking to an administrator or teacher when they have issues, because you never know who’s going through stuff outside of school.”

But, in April, a Richmond Police Department spokesperson said that the department had also investigated this matter “and appropriate assistance has been offered to those involved.” The investigation was closed, “and allegations were unfounded.”

An RPS spokesperson confirmed that the school division’s internal investigation had also closed. But the spokesperson further noted that the teacher named in the allegations resigned from the district, effective March 27. Additional details were not provided because “the division does not comment on personnel matters.”