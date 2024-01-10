RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More businesses are speaking out about an issue with the City of Richmond’s tax system that is costing them thousands of dollars in penalties and late fees.

Matthew Mullet, owner of Richbrau Brewing, said they were told by city’s finance department in 2019 that they were not required to collect the 7.5% meals tax because they were only selling draft beer.

Then, eight months after the first meeting, Mullet said the city auditor told them the business received incorrect information.

Mullet shared pages of documents detailing correspondence with the City.

“It was March 12 and we immediately started collecting it,” Mullet said. “We submitted the information to her, showing that we were instructed not to do it. And she advised us that she was going to set an account up so that the disputed payments would remain separate from the current payments.”

A few months later, however, the new payments were applied to the payments that were being disputed.

“Then, everything was late from that point on,” Mullet said.

After penalties and late fees, Mullet said the total comes out to $50,000.

Mullet appealed the decision to the Finance Director — and subsequently the state tax commissioner, Craig Burns, at the Department of Finance’s recommendation — to no avail.

According to Mullet, Burns’ appeal response stated that he “doesn’t have the authority or the jurisdiction to decide on those matters.”

“It’s been a nightmare,” Mullet said. “If it wasn’t so painful over the last four years, it would be comical.”

After repeated calls and emails to the City’s finance department and Chief Administrative Officer, Lincoln Saunders, Richbrau Brewing said they are no closer to answers.

And they aren’t the only ones. Last week, 8News shared the story of Philly Vegan, another Richmond restaurant, that was taxed around $37,000 after the City incorrectly said the meals tax was not required due to their style of business.

Philly Vegan co-owner Samuel Veney said he and his attorney met with several city representatives on Monday to come to a resolution. The details surrounding the resolution have not been released.

Mullet said his business hasn’t been so lucky.

“I called Lincoln Saunders on the phone, and he said he would give me a call back,” Mullet said. “I’ve never heard from him. I’ve sent him texts. I mean, they’ve had plenty of opportunities to resolve this, but they’ve turned a blind eye towards the entire situation,” Mullet said.

8News previously reported that Saunders said, despite the City’s mistake, the Code of Virginia does not allow for much leeway when it comes to collecting taxes.

“The state code is pretty clear – the assessment must stand. That said, I think we can help rectify things when there are honest mistakes,” Saunders said.

An audit from April 2023 outlined several issues with the system, including limited staffing and communication.

“One of the challenges today is that this is a largely manual process,” Saunders said. “The City has known for several years we need to automate and get enhanced technology and we’ve made a clear point in getting a more user system in place.”

In the meantime, Mullet is calling for accountability.

“We’ve been getting calls from other businesses, some of which are fearing retaliation, and don’t want to give their information or make their information public,” Mullet said. “We’re hoping to band together.”