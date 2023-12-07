HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher at Skipwith Academy — a daycare in Henrico County — was fired after two 3-year-old boys went missing while in their care. Now, one of the women who found the toddlers is setting the record straight.

“The parents. So those two little boys need to know exactly what happened to their boys,” said Tracy Dickerson, one of the five women who saw the two boys wandering near Glen Gary Drive and Glen Gary Circle Monday morning.

“[We thought] they must live in a nearby house but we didn’t see any parent,” Dickerson said. “We’re like, ‘Okay, red light freeze!’ You know, just to get them to stop and then talk to them and just have them to kind of trust us, to come with us.”

Dickerson says the group walked with the two toddlers and called the police. It wasn’t until later they learned the boys were students from Skipwith Academy — about half a mile away from where they were found.

A spokesperson for Skipwith Academy told 8News that a teacher had lost track of the two 3-year-olds during an outdoor activity.

On Monday, the daycare told parents a search had been initiated but Dickerson says no one was outside the facility looking for the toddlers and no employee called 911.

The Henrico County Police Division confirmed with 8News that there was no call for service from the daycare.

8News shared Dickerson’s concerns with the Skipwith Academy.

“We were in the process of making notifications when the neighborhood moms said they had called the police,” a Skipwith Academy spokesperson said. “We have taken appropriate action.”

“We still don’t know what they told the parents, the actual parents of these two boys. But it’s just very disturbing,” Dickerson said. “And I hope that they will really relook at their procedures of how they are accounting for these precious kids.”

Officers with the Henrico County Police Division are continuing to investigate the incident.