RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking action after another inmate died at the Richmond City Justice Center on March 28, marking the fifth inmate death since March 2022.

“What the hell are we going to do?” said Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who has been outspoken about her concerns at the jail since November.

In an interview with 8News, Trammell said she has been in contact with the inmate’s families, who have shared grave concerns.

“It’s out of control,” Trammell said. “The inmates are running that jail.”

Five inmates have died at the Richmond City Justice Center since March 2022. The most recent death was an inmate identified as Jesse Jayveon Trent, who died at the end of March.

According to a release sent out by Sheriff Antionette Irving, Trent was rushed to the hospital after a “medical emergency” on March 28. He later died at the hospital. No other information was on his death was released by the jail but inside sources tell 8News that Trent was given several doses of Narcan, a medicine used to reverse drug overdoses.

Of the five inmate deaths in the last year, three are confirmed fentanyl overdoses, including Steven Carey, who died in January.

“How are those drugs getting in that jail? How are they getting in there? That’s what the parents are asking me,” Trammell said. “Who is going to go in there and find out how the drugs are getting in there?”

In November, Trammel handwrote a letter to the state demanding more oversight and an investigation into operations at the facility. After months of limited information, 8News filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in February for any communication between the state board of local and regional jails and the Richmond City Justice Center within the past year.

After invoking an extension, the board responded 17 days later, withholding approximately 50 records. The board said these records were withheld due to “an administrative investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by employees of a law enforcement agency.” This exemption falls under Virginia’s state code.

Since that request, more inmates have died, leaving families with few answers.

“We can’t do anything. The Sheriff has more power than the police chief,” Trammel said.

However, despite growing concern, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) found the Richmond City Justice Center to be “in compliance” after an annual unannounced inspection took place Thursday, Feb. 9.

Richmond’s inspection reportedly covered 43 standards relating to life, health, safety, security, management and operations within the jail. It also claims to include an inspection of the facility and contracted services such as medical, maintenance and food services.

“I am pleased with these inspection results and the comments provided relating to our operations here at the justice center. Our staff and contractors work hard every day and I thank them for their commitment and dedication,” Sheriff Irving said. “It’s a tough job and they are performing it well. We will continue to strive for excellence while serving the citizens of Richmond.”

But Trammel still has questions on how harmful drugs are still getting inside the jail.

“How is everything found normal?” Trammel asked. “If you go in there, what floors are they going on? Are they going on the fifth tier? Parts the public isn’t allowed to go on? Come on… who is hiding these drugs?”

8News requested an interview with Sheriff Irving, but have not heard back at this time.