Jury finds Charles City County farm owner guilty on 6 animal cruelty charges

UPDATE — A Charles City County jury found Resi Connell, owner of the Independence Funny Farm, guilty on six out of 10 counts of animal cruelty on Friday.

Jurors continue to deliberate Friday in the animal cruelty case against Resi Connell, the owner of the Independence Funny Farm in Charles City County. She is facing 10 counts of animal cruelty charges including depriving her animals of food, water and emergency veterinary care.

In July, Connell was stripped of more than two dozen animals, including her horses, goats and sheep. In court on Friday, prosecutors presented multiple photos showing thin and bony horses and goats.

An animal control officer and veterinarian told the jury they found no hay and very little water on Connell’s property. They also testified to finding the remains of two horses and at least three goats.

Connell took the stand and said her animals had food and water 24/7. She presented purchase orders and receipts for hay and feed. Connell also claimed flooding and a bad batch of hay sickened her animals, which left them thin but she said she was nurturing them back to health.

If convicted, Connell could face jail time, fines and could be barred from owning animals in the future.

