Lack of crossing guards near Westover Hills Elementary worrying residents: ‘These children are going to get hurt’

Parents of Westover Hills Elementary School students are concerned with the lack of crossing guards at the Richmond school.

Robin Snead says she’s lived in the neighborhood near Westover Hills for 15 years and has never seen a crossing guard. It’s why she contacted 8News to learn why there’s no crossing guards to keep her grandson, who attends Westover Hills, and his schoolmates safe.

“I’ve never seen a crossing guard there and there are other parents I have talked to that are concerned for their children as well,” Snead said.

“I’m afraid one of these children are going to get hurt.”

Snead says she knows first hand the danger.

“I’ve been almost hit twice,” she said. “My son came close to getting hit. He was close enough where he could touch the truck. It’s ridiculous.”

Angela Brice is a parent to a fifth-grader at the school and says she is also worried about her son’s safety.

“I feel it’s dangerous because a lot of kids tend not to look where they’re going so that’s why the cross guard was good,” Brice said.

Richmond Public Schools say they are starting a new crossing guard program. Beginning this week, 30 people will be begin training – two of which will be stationed at Westover Hills Elementary School.

Snead hopes this will help with another issue – speeding.

Snead said there’s a problem with drivers speeding on Jahnke Road near the elementary school and cars not stopping at the crosswalk.

“Everybody knows it. It’s just like ‘oh well’ you got a kid, but I’m not gonna stop because I have to get here. I’m sorry. I’m going to stop for a child and everybody else should too,” Snead said.

“It’s ridiculous, our children are our most precious commodity. That’s our tomorrow and there needs to be somebody there to protect them.”