Last minute amendment could mean more oversight for controversial dog breeding facility

A last-minute amendment from Governor Ralph Northam could put more oversight on a controversial dog breeding facility in Cumberland.

For months, 8News has been exposing disturbing conditions at the Envigo breeding facility, which warehouses nearly 5,000 dogs bred for experiments. The 11th hour move from the governor, for the General Assembly to vote on the amendment tomorrow, comes as new video of the kennels surface.

“It is a prison,” says Stuart Chaifetz with the animal advocacy group SHARK. Chaifetz first captured drone video of the hidden kennels back in June of last year. He wanted to see if anything had changed so he returned with his drone early last month, where he said he found more of the same.

Chaifetz’s video captures thousands of beagles packed into cages. They are barking, howling and circling wildly in confinement at the Envigo kennels in Cumberland.

“There were dog really just exhibiting crazed behavior. They’re dominating each other, there were fights, there were dogs that were clearly suffering from emotional devastation from being under these conditions,” said Chaifetz.

“Virginia code has allowed them to escape oversight,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, who is with PETA, People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals.

Nachminovitch, who is senior vice president for PETA’s cruelty investigations, says Northam’s recommendation would close a loophole in Virginia law and force Envigo, which breeds dogs for research, to comply with Virginia’s standards including local and state inspections.

“Really they should open this amendment with open arms if they have nothing to hide,” she said.

The governor’s suggested amendment to Senate Bill 891 would mean that the definition of “commercial dog breeder” would no longer be limited to those breeding dogs for sale “as companion animals.” It would extend protections to dogs commercially bred for any purpose, including experimentation.

“It would essentially bring Envigo under the definition of commercial dog breeder,” explained Nachminovitch.

Envigo told 8News purpose bred dogs have been essential to the development of some prescription drugs. They also add the 2019 federal inspection of the facility resulted in clean bill of health.

However, an 8News investigation found a 2017 USDA inspection of the kennels then owned by a company called Covance uncovered deplorable conditions and federal violations. It noted injured and sick animals, cramped into broken wire cages, sometimes sitting in their own filth.

8News reached out to Envigo and in a statement they say in part:

Envigo, a quality supplier of purpose-bred animals in Virginia, is already subject to local, state and federal laws that ensure oversight of animal welfare at our Cumberland facility. We support efforts to broaden the protection of animal welfare to the same level of local and state oversight under which Envigo currently operates to other industries and businesses that are currently not as closely regulated. The need for purpose-bred animals has been further emphasized by the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Laboratories around the globe are racing to develop vaccines and drug therapies which can help people who are suffering. Animal models are critical to the understanding the effectiveness of these potential vaccines and therapies and to ensure their safety.” statement from Envigo

Yet, Chaifetz says there’s no longer a need to use animals in medical testing. He says the computer technology and science is there.

“There’s non-animal way to use human cells to test for disease cures,” Chaifetz told 8News.

8News has learned Virginia Tech University has expressed some reservations about the amendment. The university shared the following statement with 8News:

“Our veterinary students gain invaluable hands-on experience when they are able to use live animals, in a teaching setting, to practice and perform the skills they are learning. As good stewards of state resources, Virginia Tech is concerned because the legislation could make it more expensive and more difficult to obtain these animals.”

The General Assembly should take up the matter Wednesday as they meet separately amid the pandemic. Both bodies will have to review the amendments from the governor on more than 1,200 pieces of legislation.

