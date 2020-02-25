Man charged with trying to meet child for sex waives right to preliminary hearing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Pittsburg firefighter charged with trying to meet a 10-year-old for sex at a Chesterfield restaurant waived his right to preliminary and detention hearings Monday.

The motion will keep 57-year-old Brian Kosanovich behind bars until he is tried in court.

8News reported that Kosanovich is accused of sending graphic messages on the app “Kik” to an undercover agent posing as the 10-year-old’s mother. Once a meeting was arranged at a Chesterfield Chili’s with who he believed to be the mom and her 10-year-old child for sex, Kosanovich was taken into custody by FBI agents.

He is charged with coercion and enticement.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department called the charges “disturbing,” and removed Kosanovich from duty. He was also placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation.

Kosanovich is being held at the Pamunkey regional jail in Hanover county.

