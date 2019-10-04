Man frustrated with drivers speeding, ignoring stop sign near his home

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man is complaining that neighbors are speeding through his quiet community and ignoring the stop sign behind his home.

8News was told that rush hour, when people are in a hurry to get home, is the time that’s the biggest problem.

Keith Williams remodeled his house four years ago with a brand new deck out back after a truck crashed into his house on Memorial Day weekend. He said the driver had a medical emergency but claims it’s not the only time a car has ran off the road.

“Three cars have ended up in my yard over the years,” Williams said.

Williams says the problem is at the corner of Nahant Road and McManaway Drive. He told 8News that people drive over the speed limit and some don’t even bother to stop at the stop sign.

“They may slow down but they continue to roll right on through the stop sign after dark they don’t even make the attempt to slow down,” William told 8News. “You’re only five minutes from your front door when you get to that stop sign, so why not stop?”

8News spent some time in the area Friday to see several cars roll right through the stop sign. Within hours of 8News reaching out to Chesterfield police, Williams said he got a call from the county’s traffic safety sergeant.

“He said that he would assign an officer to it to investigate I’m still waiting to see what happens on that,” Williams said. “It’s great you know I wish I could’ve gotten a response from the police earlier on their own rather than have to bring in the media.”

Chesterfield police told 8News that one day in June an officer pulled 12 drivers over for disregarding the stop sign.